UiPath Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATH) Quiet Period To End on May 31st

UiPath’s (NASDAQ:PATH) quiet period will end on Monday, May 31st. UiPath had issued 23,890,777 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $1,337,883,512 based on an initial share price of $56.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

