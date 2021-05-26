UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
Shares of PATH opened at $84.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $88.62.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
