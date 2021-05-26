Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $9.35. Ultralife shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 145,063 shares changing hands.

ULBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Ultralife alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.