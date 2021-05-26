Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

