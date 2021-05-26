UMA Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $879.72 million and $29.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.50 or 0.00037378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.54 or 0.00954935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.71 or 0.09743447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,587,328 coins and its circulating supply is 60,654,676 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

