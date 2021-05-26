Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $314.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 1,081,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

