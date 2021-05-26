Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

