uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.28.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.