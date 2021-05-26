uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.
QURE stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.28.
In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
