Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $57,015.37

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $159,568.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $57,015.37 or 1.44967281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00970895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.12 or 0.09987646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.