United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.94

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $5.46. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 180,354 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

