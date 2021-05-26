United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 19,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,208,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 71.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 166.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 785,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

