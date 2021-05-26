Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $27,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

