Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.48. 2,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,539. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

