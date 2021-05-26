UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Update

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UPDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. UPD has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

