UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Update

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UPDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. UPD has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About UPD
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.