Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.
Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,239. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
