Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,239. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

