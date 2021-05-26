UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading Down 0.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.11. 28,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 17,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPMMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

