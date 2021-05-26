Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.70 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,514. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -274.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Upwork has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,865 shares of company stock worth $14,325,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

