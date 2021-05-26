Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Reaches $194.02 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $194.02 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $19.40 or 0.00050014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00081263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00980402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.30 or 0.09948382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00092427 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

