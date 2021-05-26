Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 171,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,925. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,980.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.