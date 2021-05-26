Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 218,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,925. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,998.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

