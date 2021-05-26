Urus (URUS) Price Hits $14.36 on Top Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Urus has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Urus has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $14.36 or 0.00037072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

