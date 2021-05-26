US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,649 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Foods were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $18,820,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USFD stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.82.
In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
