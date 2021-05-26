US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,649 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Foods were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $18,820,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

