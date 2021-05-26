US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.68 million, a P/E ratio of -54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

