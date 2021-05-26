US Bancorp DE Has $112,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial raised their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

