US Bancorp DE Invests $100,000 in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.31% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:SPSK opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

