US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,351 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 209.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

