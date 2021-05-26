US Bancorp DE Sells 854 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

BIG opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.