V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

NYSE:VFC opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. V.F. has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

