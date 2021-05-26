Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

VLO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 83,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,720. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

