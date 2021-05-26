Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises 0.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 11,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.