Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 2.0% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.51. 289,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,551. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

