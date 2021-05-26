VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. 1,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

