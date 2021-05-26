Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,675. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average of $256.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

