Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.68 and last traded at $212.96. 23,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 45,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

