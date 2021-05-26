Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.50 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

