Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6,291.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO opened at $181.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $115.15 and a one year high of $187.86.

