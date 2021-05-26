Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 63,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,313. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

