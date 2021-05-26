Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $139.23. 43,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

