Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.32. 81,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

