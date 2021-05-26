Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

