Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Varex Imaging worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $989.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

