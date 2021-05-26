Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.71 million.

VREX traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 377,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,981. The stock has a market cap of $989.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.