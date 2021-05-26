Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Joseph Michael Jellen Sells 2,127,882 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Michael Jellen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.