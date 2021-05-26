Velodyne Lidar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the typical volume of 2,313 call options.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,848,554 shares of company stock valued at $29,012,452 in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

