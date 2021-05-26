Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $61.00 at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.