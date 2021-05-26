Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,530,241,176 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

