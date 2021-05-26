VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.22% of VeriSign worth $49,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.11. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.