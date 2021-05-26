VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.14

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.14 and last traded at $225.77, with a volume of 6892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average is $204.11.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

