Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,184,406 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,184,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,303,000. Cooper Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of CTB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,952. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

