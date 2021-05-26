Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 148,983 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 148,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $4,075,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,686 shares of company stock valued at $387,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BPFH. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BPFH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

